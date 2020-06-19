Friday, Jun 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  19 Jun 2020  Amid standoff with China, India speeds up deal to buy Russian fighter jets
India, All India

Amid standoff with China, India speeds up deal to buy Russian fighter jets

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 19, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2020, 12:06 pm IST

Russia is offering them at a good price and will upgrade them as per the IAF’s operational needs.

Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: At a time of heightened tensions with China, India has fast-tracked the process to buy 33 fighter jets from Russia, which include MiG-29s and Su-30MKIs. The Indian Air Force has prepared the proposal which will be submitted next week at a defence ministry meeting for approval.

As per the IAF’s plan, 21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30MKIs will be acquired from Russia. The deal is valued at around `5,500-6,000 crores. The proposal had been under discussion for some time but was fast-tracked in the last couple of days.

 

India is already procuring a batch of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of `58,000 crores. The first four Rafale jets are likely to arrive in India by the end of July. However, 36 Rafale jets will not be enough for the Air Force to face the twin challenges from China and Pakistan.

The 21 MiG-29 fighter aircraft were lying with Moscow since late 1980s and were never assembled. An IAF team had checked these MiG-29s last year and found them in good condition. Russia is offering them at a good price and will upgrade them as per the IAF’s operational needs.

Tags: sukhoi, mig-29k jets, russian fighter jet, indo-russia ties, india-russia defence deal, indian air force

Latest From India

File image of JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam plea: Supreme Court refuses to pass interim orders without states' replies

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Six more militants killed in two overnight encounters

I.G. Range Kavindra Pratap Singh pays tribute to Naik Deepak Kumar, who lost his life in clashes with Chinese troops, at a ceremony in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Indian Army denies troops missing in Galwan Valley clash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Thackeray to resolve 'people's issues'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham