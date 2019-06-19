Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

West Bengal: HoDs, Deans resign from University positions over casteist remarks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 12:39 pm IST

The protests were triggered as the students and faculty owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress hurled the insults.

The government has ordered an inquiry. Chatterjee said that he has not accepted the resignations. (Photo: File)
 The government has ordered an inquiry. Chatterjee said that he has not accepted the resignations. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A day after four departmental heads and three deans resigned in protest against casteist slurs hurled at four professors belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community, state education minister Partha Chatterjee visited Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharti University on Tuesday.

The protests were triggered as the students and faculty owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress hurled the insults reported Hindustan Times.

Some students had an argument with teachers over skipping classes which led to the exchange of words.

“The guilty will not be spared,” Chatterjee said. Chatterjee met vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury and faculty members.

Last month, a scheduled caste professor of geography Saraswati Karketta alleged insult by some students and staff. She alleged that comments were made about her caste and she was made to stand in the classroom for an hour despite knowing that she had orthopedic issues.

Three other faculty members made similar allegations.

The matter highlighted when heads of Bengali, Sanskrit, economics and political sciences departments, Bharati Bandopadhyay, Amal Kumar Mandal, Bindi Shaw, and Bankim Chandra Mondal and deans of three other departments — School of Languages and Culture, Department of Visual Art and B R Ambedkar Study Centre — resigned on Monday.

“I met the professors and requested them not to resign. I told them that we cannot let these things happen in an institute named after Tagore. Student-teacher relation should be protected at all cost. I told the teachers and students that they must attend all classes. The inquiry committee has to submit its report fast and it should be made public. I told the students to apologise to the teachers who felt insulted,” Hindustan Times quoted Chatterjee.

Kerketta has not been coming to the university after the incident. “Her phone is switched off. Otherwise, I could have talked to her and connected the call to chief minister Mamata Banerjee,” Chatterjee said.

Another professor Joyeeta Roy also alleged harassment and insult to have become a norm. “Casteist slurs have become a regular feature on campus. We will not tolerate this,” said Roy who happens to be a member of TMC’s teachers’ union.

The government has ordered an inquiry. Chatterjee said that he has not accepted the resignations.

Tags: west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also promised full support to the Army chief in modernising the Army and push all of its stuck modernisation projects. (Photo: ANI)

Along Pakistan border, Army to raise new battle formations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget

Oppn MLAs seek probe in 'leak' of budget on Maharashtra FM's Twitter account

Seeking cooperation from all the members for a smooth functioning of the House, Birla said they should raise the questions and issues that come under the ambit of the central government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will run House impartially, safeguard interests of all members: Om Birla

The BSP chief alleged that the people's faith in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had dwindled to worrisome level. (Photo: PTI)

Would have attended all-party meet if it was on EVMs: Mayawati

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

2

ASUS 6Z review: Flippin’ fantastic!

3

Watch: 2 mn strong Hong Kong protestors let ambulance pass, garners praise online

4

Angela Merkel sparks health concerns as she trembles during ceremony

5

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham