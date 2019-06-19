Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

Telangana government to inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21

ANI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 8:34 am IST

This is the first project, which has received full permission from the Centre.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- K Chandrasekhar Rao, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the function. (Photo: ANI)
 Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- K Chandrasekhar Rao, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the function. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana government will inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21, an official statement read.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- K Chandrasekhar Rao, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the function. The three CMs will switch on three pumps at Kannepalli Pumphouse as a token of the inauguration of the project.

Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project is built on River Godavari at Kannepalli village, Mahadevpur Mandal, Jayasankar Bhupalapalli district of Telangana. The project with 45,000 acres of ayacut aims at lift irrigates almost 235 TMC of water from river Godavari. This is the first biggest project taken up after the formation of Telangana state.

Kaleswaram lift irrigation project (KLIP) utilizes only the flood water. Though the project is massive in technical and engineering aspects; land acquisition is very limited because of underground set up like pumping stations, tunnels constructing and usage of existing reservoirs; claims Telangana government.

The World's biggest and largest underground pumping station is built in this project. Simultaneously 81 km long tunnel is nearing to completion between existing Yellampalli barrage and upcoming Mallanna Sagar reservoirs.

Some of the salient features and engineering marvels of this project are -- highest pump and motor capacity in the world, each motor capacity 139 MW and total 7 pumps are built, it has the longest tunnel in Asia, biggest surge pool and three new barrages and three pump houses are under construction.

As per the statistics, these are some of the longest and biggest irrigation systems in the world with a total length of 1832 km, canal length 1531 km, total tunnel length 203 km, and pressure pipeline length 98 km.

There will be 20 Lifts, 19 pump houses, 88 pumps in the project. The project consumes 13,558 mega units and it needs the power of 4627.24 MW.

The project will change the face and fate of Telangana particularly northern parts i.e. Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Medchal and Peddapalli districts. This will directly benefit farmers through improving irrigation and allayed and rural improvement activity.

Project benefits include increased agriculture yield, guarantee crop, increasing of crop intensity and area, agriculture diversification, commercial crops improvement and fish production increasing is possible. This project will give assurance for employment, crop production, food security, poverty eradication, improvement of health and nutrition and socio-economic conditions of farmers and villagers apart from livelihood.

The project can supply irrigation water to 13 districts by diverting 180 TMC of Godavari flood water. It will also provide drinking water supply to Hyderabad and Secundrabad cities and villages.

This is the first project, which has received full permission from the Centre.

Tags: kaleswaram irrigation project, k chandrasekhar rao, y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

The couple was also allegedly involved in transportation and sale of cocaine, police said. (Representational Image)

Couple arrested for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Advocate Anand Grover

CBI books legal NGO for foreign aid lapses

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

IPS removed over lapse in CJI security gets posting

Om Birla

Odisha’s BJD backs NDA’s nominee for LS Speaker

MOST POPULAR

1

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

2

Watch: Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

3

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

4

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

5

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham