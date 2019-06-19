Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear plea seeking team formation for treatment of kids affected by encephalitis

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre for providing all necessary medical equipment and other supports for the effective treatment.

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. (Photo: File)
 A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who are suffering from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has claimed more than 100 lives.

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre for providing all necessary medical equipment and other supports for the effective treatment of the children suffering from the epidemic disease.

The petition filed by advocate Manohar Pratap claimed that he was deeply pained and saddened by the deaths of more than 126 children, mostly in the age group of one to 10 years, in the past week and the figures were rising day by day.

Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Kumaraswamy said: 'I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express pain I am going through everyday.' (Photo: File)

'In pain everyday, but have to run the state': Kumaraswamy on alliance with Cong

The bench said, 'It is not an issue which can be taken up through an election petition and therefore, requires to be heard.' (Photo: File)

SC notice to EC on plea against separate by-poll for 2 RS seats

The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI )

Locals create ruckus at Delhi Hospital over rape of 4-year-old

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Meme Alert: Internet wants to know if Priyanka Chopra joined RSS

2

Khadi's share in textile production doubles in 5 years

3

Watch video: New garlic peeling hack is taking the internet by storm

4

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal will leave you awestruck

5

Mumbai man arrested for possessing whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham