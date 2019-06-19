Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

India, All India

New Telanagana secretariat to be constructed for Rs 400 crore

ANI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 9:36 am IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to hand over Andhra state secretariat's two buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana.

Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound. (Photo: PTI)
 Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Bison Polo Ground.

"We have decided to build a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old place as the Centre has denied permission to build it at Bison Polo Ground. The previous Andhra government also did not support us in the matter, following which, we had decided to build Secretariat in another place," Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said here in a press conference.

He informed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to hand over his state Secretariat's two buildings in Hyderabad to his government.

"The newly-formed Andhra government has come forward and is ready to hand over their AP Secretariat's two buildings in Hyderabad to us. Therefore, we have decided to build new Secretariat in the same place," Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief Rao said.

Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound.

 "As per the initial estimates, the secretariat would cost around Rs 400 crore and the Assembly Rs 100 crore. We are yet to take the decision that we should demolish all the old buildings in Secretariat or we should only demolish a few buildings. After seeing news clippings few architects are also sending us designs," he said.

TRS chief added that the foundation stone of the Secretariat would be laid on June 27.

KCR government had earlier made many representations to the Ministry of Defence to hand over Bison Polo Grounds to the state government to build new Secretariat.

The state government has also offered another piece of land to the defence but the issue remained pending for several months.

Tags: telangana, andhra, k c r rao, jagan reddy

Latest From India

In the video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching Surya Namaskar step-by-step, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Have you made Surya Namaskar part of your routine?': PM shares new yoga video

Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headache. (Photo: Pixabay)

Odisha orders testing of litchi fruit after encephalitis deaths in Bihar

The TMC chief had also said that the matter required consultations with the constitutional experts, election experts and all the party members. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata, Stalin, Naidu, KCR to skip all-party meet convened by PM today

'Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,' he said in a tweet. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

MOST POPULAR

1

Promised USD 9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

2

Andhra kickstarts police reforms, gives weekly off police personnel

3

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

4

Watch: Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

5

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham