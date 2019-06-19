Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath hints at delay in Cabinet expansion

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 6:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 6:18 am IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said he was not considering to effect expansion of his cabinet right now.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said he was not considering to effect expansion of his cabinet right now. “It (Cabinet expansion) is not in mind right now. Only media is speculating on the matter,” Mr Nath told reporters.

He visited governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday creating a buzz on expansion in his ministry before monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to commence from July 8.

Setting at rest all speculations on expansion of his cabinet for the time being, Mr Nath said the matter did not figure during his discussion with the governor.

“I have discussed with the governor the issues relating to developmental projects of MP and my recent visit to Delhi,” he said.

Mr Nath returned on Tuesday from a three-day-visit to Delhi. He has reportedly written a letter to the UPA chairperson seeking her nod for reshuffle and expansion of his cabinet. He has reportedly sought to drop six ministers, two each from his camp.

