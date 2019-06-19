IPS removed over lapse in CJI security gets posting

Due to the heavy rush, Justice Gogoi had to wait for some time before he could enter the temple.

Hyderabad: Almost eight months after he was suspended for alleged “security lapses” in the security arrangements for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was on a visit to the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam cadre IPS officer Bhanwarlal Meena was finally given a posting.

The IPS officer of the 2013 batch remained under suspension since October 18 last year and was attached to the police headquarters, without any posting. He is now posted as DCP (special branch) in Guwahati.

It was on October 17, 2018, when BJP chief and now Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal were inside the Kamakhya temple when the Chief Justice of India arrived.

Due to the heavy rush, Justice Gogoi had to wait for some time before he could enter the temple. Since he could not ensure seamless entry for Justice Gogoi, Mr Meena, who was then the DCP (West) Guwahati was placed under suspension along with another additional DCP rank officer.

“'The suspension of Bhanwarlal Meena has been revoked and he has now been posted as DCP, special branch, in Guwahati,” a senior police official from Assam told this newspaper. He has been asked to report to his new assignment immediately. Following the orders, the IPS officer joined on Tuesday.