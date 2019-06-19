Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Appear on July 31 or face consequences: Special court warns Zakir Naik

The ED last month, filed its first direct charge sheet against Zakir Naik on charges of money laundering.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) court has ordered Zakir Naik to physically appear on July 31, failing to which non-bailable warrant would be issued against him.

This came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a non-bailable warrant against the controversial Islamic preacher.

Naik is facing charges on money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Naik, who is believed to be in Malaysia.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the PMLA before a special court in Mumbai and said it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

In addition, he is also facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016. The two suspects in the terror attack had claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.

