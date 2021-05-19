Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

  India   All India  19 May 2021  PM Modi reaches Gujarat to review situation after cyclone
India, All India

PM Modi reaches Gujarat to review situation after cyclone

PTI
Published : May 19, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2021, 1:11 pm IST

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad

PM Modi was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Photo: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)
 PM Modi was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Photo: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

Modi landed at Bhavnagar from Delhi and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

 

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Tauktae, characterised as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has now weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

 

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

Tags: cyclone tauktae, cyclone tauktae landfall, pm modi, cyclone tauktae deaths
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

