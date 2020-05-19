Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Migrant tragedy continues as 7 labourers die in two separate accidents

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST

One accident took place in UP's Mahoba while the other was recorded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)
 The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)

Tragedy once again struck migrant labourers as seven labourers were killed in two separate accidents across the country on Tuesday.  

A truck carrying migrant labourers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, leaving three women dead and 17 others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday night at Mahuva crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, SP, Mahoba, Mani Lal Patidar, said on Tuesday.

The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border, the SP said. The truck overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst, killing three women on the spot, the SP said.

The deceased were aged between 30 and 38 years. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, three migrant labourers and a busdriver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, Additional Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a stationary truck which was carrying road construction material, he said.

Tags: migrant crisis, uttar pradesh coronavirus, maharashtra covid-19, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown guidelines
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

