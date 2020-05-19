Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

India will suffer worst recession since 1979: Goldman Sachs

THE ASIAN AGE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : May 19, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 12:39 pm IST

However, Goldman Sachs added that India’s GDP will rebound by 20% in the third quarter of the year.

A health worker conducts thermal screening of migrants travelling from Mumbai to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lcockdown, in Nadia district. (PTI)
 A health worker conducts thermal screening of migrants travelling from Mumbai to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lcockdown, in Nadia district. (PTI)

New Delhi: With the World Health Organisation officials saying that novel coronavirus may be here to stay for a longer time, several countries have started easing up their lockdowns and reopening economies. In India too, despite rising number of COVID-19 cases that are now close to 1 lakh, in spite of 55 days of lockdown, several state governments have decided to allow economic activities to boost employment and revenue during Lockdown 4 from May 18-31.

Despite a massive economic package announced by union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will suffer its most severe recession since 1979 this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lockdown impact on the industries. It said Indian economy will shrink by 45% on an annualized basis this quarter and its GDP will slump 5% this fiscal year, which would be its steepest contraction in 41 years. However, Goldman Sachs added that India’s GDP will rebound by 20% in the third quarter of the year once economic activities are back on track.  

“We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19," said Delhi Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal as he announced a slew of measures to allow economic activities in the National Capital on Monday.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHAA) on Monday allowed state governments to form their own rules for economic activities and decide on red, orange and green zones without diluting the Centre’s guidelines. MHA added that even within the containment zones, strict perimeter should be maintained and only essential activities should be allowed while during Lockdown 4. It has said opening of malls, cinema halls, restaurants, flights, trains, metros, schools and colleges would continue to be prohibited throughout the country.

Keeping in line with Centre’s guidelines, most of the states have decided to keep only their containment zones sealed and let people be free in other areas with abundant precaution and measures of social distancing.

Balancing between health and economics, states like Delhi that has over 10,000 cases and Karnataka have decided to allow substantial economic activities and movement of people. E-commerce, construction activities, intra-city movement of people in private and public transport, opening of shops are some of the relaxations that Delhi and Karnataka Chief Ministers announced on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will continue to strengthen its health infrastructure to deal with the higher number of cases that are expected due to relaxations in rules.

While Karnataka has even allowed open of salons and barber shops, it has banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 31 due to high number of cases in these states. This comes after MHA has allowed inter-state movement of passengers with “mutual consent between the states”.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu that continue to report very high number of cases too are slowly opening up with caution. The states are now intensifying their testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday revised its testing strategy for COVID-19 by now adding foreign returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) to be tested within seven days of ailment.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case have to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact while all frontline workers involved in containment zones, and all hospitalised patients who develop ILI, and all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) too have to be tested. The ICMR also stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.

As per government data, India till Monday morning had reported overall 96,169 cases and 3029 deaths with another high of 5242 fresh cases and 157 deaths in one day. According to PTI’s late evening data the total numbers were 96566 while covid19india.org said there were 97621 cases and 3058 deaths.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus death toll

Latest From India

The Bombay High Court.

Covid-19 here to stay, resume courts: Bombay High Court lawyers to Chief Justice

Migrants waiitng to leave Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

Covid-19 lockdown: Home Ministry asks states to operate more trains for migrant workers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases may reach 60K in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj

The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)

Migrant tragedy continues as 7 labourers die in two separate accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham