India, All India

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 19, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 11:36 am IST

India had downplayed these two face-off saying that incidents of face off and aggressive behaviour occur on line of actual control

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)
  China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Chinese border defense troops have bolstered border control measures and made necessary moves after alleged “illegal construction of defense facilities” by India in Galwan Valley region of the disputed Aksai Chin area, Chinese state owned media said on Monday.

Global Times accused India of crossing the boundary line in the Galwan Valley region. “The Indian side built defense fortifications and obstacles to disrupt Chinese border defense troops' normal patrol activities, purposefully instigated conflicts and attempted to unilaterally change the current border control situation,” it said. The news report said that China's border defense troops have taken measures to strengthen an on-the-spot response and control of border areas.

However, Global Times said that this won't lead to another "Doklam like standoff".

Earlier this month in two separate incidents, Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in fist fights and stone pelting in Sikkim and Ladakh resulting in injuries among soldiers on both sides.

India had downplayed these two face-off saying that  incidents of face off and aggressive behaviour occur on line of actual control (LAC) and patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue

