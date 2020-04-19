Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

Tablighi's Maulana Saad agrees to cooperate with investigation

Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of the same

Tablighi leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi (PTI photo)
 Tablighi leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has written to the Delhi Police Crime Branch saying he is willing to cooperate in the investigation against him and that he has already joined the probe by replying to two notices served to him.

In a letter written on Thursday, Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of the same.

The letter states that he already joined the investigation by replying to two notices served to him on April 1 and 2.

Saad also said in the letter that he is always ready and willing to co-operate with the investigation.

The Delhi Police's crime branch had on March 31 lodged an FIR against seven persons, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station here for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case against Kandhalvi, trusts linked to the Jamaat and others.

