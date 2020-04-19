Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Second Noida CMO removed within a fortnight amid corona pandemic

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 11:43 am IST

The development comes barely a fortnight after Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargava was replaced by Chaturvedi

Medics take covid suspects from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. PTI photo
 Medics take covid suspects from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. PTI photo

Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has removed a second chief medical officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a hotspot of coronavirus, within a fortnight, the health department said.

A P Chaturvedi was shunted out late on Saturday and D K Ohri, the principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre, was appointed the additional CMO, the department said in an order.

Ohri has been asked to take the additional charge with immediate effect.

The development comes barely a fortnight after Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargava was replaced by Chaturvedi. It also comes within a week of a 32-year-old man, who was under quarantine for suspected coronavirus, allegedly jumped to his death in Greater Noida. His test result later turned out negative, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi has recorded 95 cases of coronavirus, but 34 of them have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official data.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, gautam buddha nagar, coronavirus hotspot, chief medical officer
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

Latest From India

Needy people practicing social distancing wait to receive food from volunteers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura. PTI

Coronavirus deaths highest in Maharashtra followed by MP, Gujarat

A woman carries essentials to her home during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed anytime soon: Kejriwal

People stand in queue to receive food distributed by volunteers in New Delhi. PTI photo

Transfer cash to every poor family: Chidambaram tells government

Representational Image

Wedding plans end in quarantine centre for youth who cycled from Punjab to UP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham