Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed anytime soon: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week

A woman carries essentials to her home during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A woman carries essentials to her home during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

As the virus has started spreading, containment zones have been increased, he said, but assured the situation is under control. "There have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19."

The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country.

He said 1,893 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city so far.

