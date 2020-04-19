Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus deaths highest in Maharashtra followed by MP, Gujarat

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2020, 1:24 pm IST

Coronavirus toll in India climbs to to 507, cases surge to 15,712

Needy people practicing social distancing wait to receive food from volunteers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura. PTI
 Needy people practicing social distancing wait to receive food from volunteers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura. PTI

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 507 and the number of cases to 15,712 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,974, while 2,230 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.

Nineteen deaths have been reported since Saturday evening -- 10 from Maharashtra, five from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry said.

Of the 507 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 211 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 70, Gujarat at 53, Delhi at 42 and Telangana at 18.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each while Uttar Pradesh has reported 14 fatalities.

Punjab has reported 13 deaths while Karnataka's death toll is 14.

Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 12 fatalities.

Five people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's updated data.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 3,651 followed by Delhi at 1,893, Madhya Pradesh at 1,407 and Gujarat at 1,376.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,372 in Tamil Nadu, 1,351 in Rajasthan and 969 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana has 809 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 603 and Kerala at 400.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 384 in Karanataka, 341 in Jammu and Kashmir and 310 in West Bengal.

While Haryana reported 225 cases, Punjab has 202 COVID-19 positive cases.

Bihar has reported 86 cases, while Odisha has 61 coronavirus cases.

Forty-two people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases. Chhattisgarh has 36 cases and Assam 35 cases.

Jharkhand has 34 cases, Chandigarh 23 cases and Ladakh 18, while 14 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases while Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

The website also mentions that a COVID-19 patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, covid19 india, coronavirus deaths in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A woman carries essentials to her home during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed anytime soon: Kejriwal

Medics take covid suspects from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. PTI photo

Second Noida CMO removed within a fortnight amid corona pandemic

People stand in queue to receive food distributed by volunteers in New Delhi. PTI photo

Transfer cash to every poor family: Chidambaram tells government

Representational Image

Wedding plans end in quarantine centre for youth who cycled from Punjab to UP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham