Kerala to set up Covid19 care centres in all districts

THE ASIAN AGE. | SMITHA N
No new cases reported in Kerala for last two days

The next two weeks are deemed crucial in preventing community transmission of novel coronavirus. (AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of health authorities’ warning that the next two weeks are crucial in preventing the community transmission of novel coronavirus, the Kerala government has chalked out an action plan for preventing community spread.

New Covid-19 care centres will be opened in all districts for which hotels and lodges will be taken over.

“Several hotel and lodge owners have already expressed consent in handing over their properties for the purpose,” said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of intensifying the preventive measures, the primary healthcare centres’ OP timing has been extended to 6 PM.

Hand sanitisers have been made mandatory in all ATM centres and near the POS (point of sale) machines in shops. Shops have been asked to expand their online and home delivery system.

“The list of retired doctors and healthcare professionals in each district will be prepared and their service will be sought if required.

Shortage of face masks will be resolved within two days and medicines and medical equipments required for next three months will be stocked,” added the chief minister.

The chief minister held a video conference with religious heads in the state, in which he briefed about the precautions to be taken in places of worship.

Based on the instruction, the churches have either dropped the Sunday mass or limited the number of laity. Temple festivals have been restricted to only rituals with no mass gatherings.

Currently, 25,603 people are under observation in the state, 237 in hospitals and the remaining in home quarantine.

