Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Feb 2022  Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
India, All India

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2022, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2022, 10:00 am IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed in encounter (Representational image: ANI)
 Terrorist killed in encounter (Representational image: ANI)

Shopian: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Saturday.

"One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police.

 

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: terrorist killed, shopian encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Friday, February 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India logs 22,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, at Kalighat in Kolkata. (PTI)

Abhishek back as TMC No 2, reinstated as national general secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham