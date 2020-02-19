Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

Court adjourns hearing in JNU sedetion case due to pendency of sanctions

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2020, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2020, 1:32 pm IST

In the charge-sheet, the Police said that Kanhaiya Kumar and others led a procession and raised anti-national slogans in the campus in 2016

File Photo
 File Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till April 3, the hearing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case, in which Kanhaiya Kumar is an accused, as Delhi government is yet to grant the requisite sanctions in the matter.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purshottam Pathak adjourned the matter after investigating officer informed the court that the file regarding the grant of sanctions is still pending with the Home Department of Delhi government and that there haven't been any further updates.

Patiala House Court also asked the Delhi government to file a status report in the matter and asked Delhi Police to send another reminder to the Government of NCT as no sanction have been granted yet.

Earlier, the matter was also adjourned after the public prosecutor had informed the court that the sanction of charge-sheet was still pending and the home department had not given the sanction.

In the charge-sheet filed in a court in January this year, Delhi Police had said that former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, led a procession and raised anti-national slogans in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

It said that there were video footages wherein Kanhaiya Kumar is "seen leading the students who were "raising anti-national slogans" and that he had been identified by the witnesses in the videos.

"The location of mobile phone at the place of occurrence" was also cited as evidence against Kumar in the 1200-page charge-sheet.

As part of other evidence, the police said the Forensic Science Laboratory had retrieved an SMS sent by Khalid to Kumar, asking him to "arrive at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU, as their permission had been cancelled by the JNU administration."

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court cannot take cognizance of the police charge sheet without sanction from the home department of the concerned state.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, jnu case, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Image courtesy; Twitter

Anti-CAA activists hold massive protest in Chennai

Seeking to put to rest the controversy over the suspected death of a China returnee in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, the public health authorities here on Tuesday that 42-year-old Sakthikumar died of renal failure.

Suspected virus victim in Tamil Nadu died of renal failure

Retired IAS officer Sanjay Kothari

Sanjay Kothari tipped to be CVC; Bimal Julka is CIC

A senior officer attached to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kolkata zone, who has furnished legal opinion in some sensitive cases of national importance being monitored directly by the Supreme Court, has alleged that she has not been assigned any official work since December 2018.

Senior ED officer moves CAT

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham