248 discharged from Army’s Manesar quarantine facility

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 19, 2020, 3:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2020, 3:52 am IST

These people have completed the quarantine period of 14 days and were tested negative for the coronavirus.

New Delhi: Some 248 Indians, mostly students who were evacuated from coronavirus-affected Wuhan area of China were discharged on Tuesday from Indian Army’s Manesar quarantine facility. These people have completed the quarantine period of 14 days and were tested negative for the coronavirus.

Air India aircraft on January 31 and February 1 had evacuate about 600 people from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 1,800 people and infected 73,000.  They were then quarantined in Manesar quarantine facility and ITBP facility in Delhi's Chhawla area.

“All of these 248 person in the Manesar quarantine facility were declared fit and are being sent back all for their home today,” said sources.

He said that all students were assisted in their discharge from the quarantine camp to airport, railway station and ISBT bus depot as asked by them. “They have been issued with a certificate from the health authorities of them having undergone quarantine for 14 days and have been issued with further advisory regarding follow-up and care needed,” said sources.

