Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Jan 2022  India extends ban on international commercial flights till February 28
India, All India

India extends ban on international commercial flights till February 28

ANI
Published : Jan 19, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2022, 1:31 pm IST

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020

All concerned authorities have been asked to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance. (AFP Photo)
 All concerned authorities have been asked to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on commercial international passenger flights till February 28.

In a circular issued by DGCA, it said that the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 23.59 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.

 

It further reads this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected. All concerned authorities have been asked to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

Earlier, on December 9, DGCA had extended the ban till January 31.

Tags: commercial flights, directorate general of civil aviation, coronavirus pandemic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC pulls up states on disbursal of COVID death claims, summons AP, Bihar chief secretaries

Aparna Yadav (ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Party will hold small physical rallies that will also be streamed live on various social media platforms. (ANI)

Assembly poll campaign: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

India reports 2.82 lakh new infections, active COVID cases highest in 232 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham