NIA takes over case involving DSP Davinder Singh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has booked the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh, of the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act after he was arrested along with two militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The premiere anti-terror investigating agency registered a fresh case after if took over the probe into the case following directions from the Union Home Ministry.

Singh was arrested last week after he was caught by a special team of the state police while ferrying Naveed Babu, a district commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen along with another associate, Atif. An advocate Irfan Mir was also arrested along with them.

All four were caught when a police team intercepted their car near Qazigund last week along with arms and ammunitions. There was specific intelligence available with the state police that Singh was trying to take two militants out of the Valley, probably to either Chandigarh or Delhi.

After receiving orders from the Union home ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said. Sources said NIA has now registered a fresh case under sections 18, 19, 20 and 38, 39 of the UAPA against the suspended police officer and others.

Initial investigations, sources added, had revealed that this was not the first time Singh was involved in facilitating movement of militants in or out of the Valley. It is possible that an NIA team may bring Singh to Delhi on Monday for further custodial interrogation and investigations into the case for which a team is likely to go to the Valley on Sunday.

The weapons recovered from Singh and other accused includes AK-47, hand grenades, pistol, and mobile phone.

“This is a very sensitive case with larger national ramifications due to which it was decided by the home ministry that investigations should be handed over to the NIA. It involves the security apparatus in a very troubled area and we need to ascertain a lot of facts in the matter,’’ a senior intelligence official said.