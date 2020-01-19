Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

Delhi CM releases 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card', promises 24x7 drinking water

ANI
Published : Jan 19, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

The AAP chief said that his government will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years.

'This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In the run-up to Delhi Assembly polls, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which includes promises to continue 200 units free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24x7 clean water to every resident of the national capital.

"This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later," Kejriwal said while launching it.

He announced that if elected to power again, he will continue providing 200 units free electricity and round the clock supply through underground cables.

"The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through underground cables," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said that his government would continue the existing 20,000 litres free water and promised to provide 24-hour clean water in the five years.

Kejriwal said his government would provide world-class education facility for every child born in Delhi.

He said that new Mohalla clinics and polyclinics will be opened in the coming years to provide best and cheap medical treatment.

The Chief Minister said that 11,000 buses will be out on the roads. He also announced to extend free rides to students along with women.

He also promised to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times and announced cleaning of Yamuna. "Two crores tree will be planted in the next five years," Kejriwal said.

He promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies.

He announced that 'pucca' houses will be provided to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

Kejriwal said that AAP will release its manifesto within in next few days. Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

