Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 | Last Update : 10:28 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Dec 2022  Red card shown to obstacles came in the way of North East development: PM modi
India, All India

Red card shown to obstacles came in the way of North East development: PM modi

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2022, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2022, 2:20 pm IST

Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed, the PM said in his 26-minute speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government during its eight-year tenure has removed all obstacles that came in the way of development of the North East region.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) here, he also said that improved air connectivity provided to the region has been helping export of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Modi also said that the NDA "government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East.

Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed, the PM said in his 26-minute speech.

"Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions, Modi said at the meeting.

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here in the morning, earlier attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the NEC at the State Convention Centre, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers and dignitaries.

Modi, on the occasion, released 'Golden Footprints', a commemorative volume chronicling NEC's contribution towards the development of the northeast over the last 50 years, according to an official statement.

A short film on NEC's journey of 50 years was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament. However, it was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972. 

Tags: prime minister modi, north east, north east council, development of north east
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI file image)

Modi govt established peace in NE region: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at Nabanna, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

States equally responsible for border security: Amit Shah

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6800 cr in Tripura, Meghalaya

The Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr Modi “briefed” the Russian President about India’s current presidency of G-20, of which Russia is also a member. (Photo: PTI)

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham