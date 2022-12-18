Modi govt established peace in NE region: Amit Shah

Shah said Modi visited the region over 50 times during the past eight years and laid out the roadmap for the region's progress

Shillong: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has established peace in the North East which was once a militancy-affected region.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) here in presence of the Prime Minister, Shah said Modi visited the region over 50 times during the past eight years and laid out the roadmap for the region's progress. North East was known for violence and separatism but during the last eight years, rebellious incidents have come down by 70 per cent. Attacks on security personnel have also been reduced by 60 per cent while civil casualties have come down to 89 per cent, he said.

The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.