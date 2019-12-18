Section 144 imposed in east Delhi, 6 arrested for Seelampur violence

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

Tuesday’s protest came few days after police crackdown on protest by Jamia Millia Islamia students.

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After violent clashes in Seelampur region of east Delhi on Tuesday, prohibitory order have issued in northeast district, reported news agency ANI. Six people have been arrested and three first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the violence, reported PTI.

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence.

Tuesday’s protest came few days after police crackdown on protest by Jamia Millia Islamia students. The Delhi Police used batons and fired tear gas shells as some 2,000 protesters threw stones and set fire to vehicles.

At least two policemen were injured, according to news agency Reuters.

