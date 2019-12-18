Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

India, All India

SC to hear pleas challenging Citizenship Amendment Act today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 8:35 am IST

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear the petitions. The other judges are Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam. (Photo: File)
 Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court would take up around 60 petitions challenging the Centre’s Citizenship law. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear the petitions. The other judges in the bench are Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The new Citizenship Amendment Act is meant to expedite for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India till 2014 after facing religious persecution in their home countries.

Among those who filed the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.

Last Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed off on the law and since then there have been widespread protests, especially in the northeast, Bengal and Delhi.

In Delhi, a protest march by the Jamia students had gone out of hand and ended in violence on Sunday. Stones were thrown at the police when they tried to stop the march, buses and two-wheelers were burnt. Sunday’s violence has triggered protests in campuses across the country.

Three Chief Ministers -- Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Punjab's Amarinder Singh -- have declared that they would not allow the implementation of the citizenship law and the national registry of citizens in their states.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, supreme court, delhi protests, delhi police, citizenship act protests
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties. (Photo: PTI)

US and India look to bolster ties as rights worries emerge in 2+2 meet

Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed. (Representational Image)

New SC bench to hear Nirbhaya gangrape, murder convict's review plea today

Baghel further stated that just like Mahatma Gandhi started a movement in South Africa, he would oppose

Will be first to not sign NRC document, we'll oppose 'kale angrez': C'garh CM

In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, was seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who were indulging in stone pelting. (Photo: File)

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham