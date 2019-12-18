Posters mocking Nitish’s silence over CAA pop up

Kumar has come under attack from the Opposition over his party’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Patna: Posters mocking Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his silence on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) has been put up all across Patna by his political rivals.

Posters bearing images of Mr Kumar describe him as a “invisible, dumb, deaf and blind chief minister”. One of the posters also urges the people to “trace his whereabouts and send him back to the state”.

Sources claim that the posters have been put up by Opposition parties which have called for a state-wide protest against CAA and NRC on December 19 and 21.

“The posters have been put up by the general public and social activists who want Mr Kumar to break his silence and clarify his stand on the issue of the CAA and NRC. Masses feel that all this is part of a hidden agenda by the ruling party to suppress the voice of poor and downtrodden in this country. Why is Mr Kumar silent on the issue,” RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.

Mr Kumar has come under attack from the Opposition over his party’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. Sources said that questions are being raised because most of his party leaders spoke openly about the issue but Nr Kumar has been silent.

Besides, two of party’s prominent faces, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Verma, created a flutter recently in the political circles by opposing the JD(U)’s official stand on the matter.