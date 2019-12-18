Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

Police to monitor some social media handles amid anti-CAA protests

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 5:14 pm IST

8 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Jaffrabad and Seelampur.

'We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws,' a senior official said. (Photo: Representational)
 'We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws,' a senior official said. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Some social media handles are being closely monitored by police to check spread of wrong information in the national capital amid protest over the amended citizenship law, officials said on Wednesday.

A number of miscreants involved in Tuesday's violence in North-East district of Delhi were identified and action will be taken against them after the assessment of video footage received from drone cameras.

Eight people have already been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Jaffrabad and Seelampur during protests against the new citizenship law and three FIRs have been registered.

"We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws," a senior official said.

The police used the drones extensively during the violent protests in North-East district on Tuesday and their video footage is being assessed so that the miscreants involved in the violence could be identified and action taken.

The situation in Delhi is peaceful by and large, but prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in some localities in North-East Delhi, the official said. Except at Road No 13 near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, now there is no protest anywhere in the city, another official said.

Besides, no protest is taking place in any of the 42 central universities in the country, the official said.

Students and local residents staged protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, leading to violence and police action. Violent protests were witnessed in North-East Delhi on Tuesday that forced police to use tear gas and resort to lathi charge, police said.

The government has not ordered any judicial inquiry on the incidents of violence, including those in Jamia, as the matter is sub-judice.

Under the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The act got the approval of Parliament and assented by the President last week.

Tags: citizenship amendment act 2019, social media, crpc, protests, jamia millia islamia, aligarh university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person,' he said. (Photo: File)

'No threat to citizenship of Indian Muslims or any other citizen under CAA': Naqvi

(Photo: File)

No death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts yet, next hearing on Jan 7

Banerjee further attacked the current government by saying that BJP says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' when in reality they bring 'disaster' for everyone. (Photo: File)

'Why link Aadhar to everything when it can't prove citizenship?' asks Mamata

Another murder accused took advantage of the commotion and managed to escape from the spot. (Photo: File | Representational)

18 police personnel suspended after murder accused killed in UP courtroom firing

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham