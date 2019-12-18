Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 2:52 am IST

Pakistan army furious, says ex-army chief can’t be traitor.

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: AP/File)
 Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor immediately said that the armed forces were furious over the verdict as a former army chief cannot be a ‘traitor.’

He said Mr Musharraf had fought wars for Pakistan, adding the case was heared in urgency.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

During the hearing, Justice Seth said that former military ruler had been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

According to the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973, “any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.” The sentence for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment. The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours. Later, defence lawyer said Musharraf, currently residing in Dubai, has been informed about the decision and that he will challenge the special court’s judgment. Earlier, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf filed a plea in special court requesting to name more accused in treason case.

Tags: pervez musharraf, asif ghafoor

Latest From India

Emmanuel Lenain

CAA is India’s internal issue, says France envoy

Pappu Yadav

JAP chief placed under house arrest in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Posters mocking Nitish’s silence over CAA pop up

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people with TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty as they lead a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, vowing not to allow the proposed countrywide NRC and the Amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Didi slams PM Modi over remark on clothes

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham