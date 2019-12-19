Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 PM IST

India, All India

Imran Khan cuts short Geneva visit, calls meeting to discuss Musharraf verdict

ANI
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 8:41 pm IST

The government, too, expressed its reservations to the verdict.

the ruling party is further expected to discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the army chief and the appointment of a chief election commissioner and other members of the electoral body. (Photo: ANI)
 the ruling party is further expected to discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the army chief and the appointment of a chief election commissioner and other members of the electoral body. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee to discuss the conviction of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

The prime minister was in Geneva on Tuesday to attend the "Global Refugee Forum" when the special court formed to try the ex-president announced its verdict awarding him the death penalty for imposing a state of emergency in 2007 and suspending the Constitution.

Khan had to cut short his visit to the European country in the wake of the verdict, according to The News International.

The verdict, announced by a three-member bench of the special tribunal, was received with a 'lot of pain and anguish' by the Pakistan Army.

The government, too, expressed its reservations to the verdict, saying that the requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A were not fulfilled in the case.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has already made it clear that the government will not oppose an appeal against the special court's verdict.

In the meeting today, the ruling party is further expected to discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the army chief and the appointment of a chief election commissioner and other members of the electoral body.

The PTI's legal team will brief the members about the extension issue after the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, UK-based Barrister Toby Cadman, a former representative of Musharraf at the United Nations, on Tuesday pointed out what he deemed 'flaws' in the capital punishment handed to the former president in a high treason case and called for a full review of the case.

Tags: imran khan, tehreek-e-insaf, pervez musharraf, death sentence
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From India

CAA: Not allowed into campus, Haasan addresses agitating students through gates

'Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly,' a statement said. (Photo: File)

BJP moves EC against Priyanka, Hemant Soren for inciting 'hurtful' comments

'The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix,' Rawat said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Situation along LoC can escalate, we have to be prepared': Army Chief

Nirbhaya case: 'God must have held his head in shame...' SG says in SC

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham