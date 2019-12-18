Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:34 AM IST

CAA stir: Assam govt staff to join protesters

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Bhattacharya warned the state government to refrain from putting pressure on those joining the peaceful agitation against the controversial Act.

Protesters shout slogans from inside a bus after being arrested during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
Guwahati: The state administration which has succeeded in restoring peace in the trouble-torn capital city areas is set to face more challenges from Wednesday as the state government employees have announced to start a non-cooperation movement all over the state in support of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier, Aasu chief adviser Sammujjal Bhattacharya warned the state government to refrain from putting pressure on those joining the peaceful agitation against the controversial Act. Responding to the indication of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who on Monday stated that the Central government may try to reach out to agitators, Mr Bhattacharya rejected the possibility of talks. He said, “How can we trust a government which called us for talks and within five hours took a decision to pass the CAB in Parliament.”

