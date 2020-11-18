Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Nov 2020  Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital as 'special case'
India, All India

Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital as 'special case'

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2020, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 3:21 pm IST

Following the intervention of a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state said it will shift Rao out of the Taloja prison

Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao.
  Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days.

Following the intervention of a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state said it will shift Rao (81) out of the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Nanavati Hospital as a "special case".

 

State's counsel Deepak Thakre told the court that he had taken instructions from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who said the state had no objection to shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital.

Rao had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately, owing to his "diminishing neurological and physical health condition".

Tags: varavara rao health, nanavati hospital, elgar parishad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

