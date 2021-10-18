Monday, Oct 18, 2021 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Oct 2021  Dera Sacha Sauda chief, 4 others get life term in 19-yr-old sect manager murder case
PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2021, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2021, 6:21 pm IST

The court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim and four others in the murder case on October 8

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh.

The court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim and four others -- Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil -- in the murder case on October 8.

 

The court has sentenced five to life imprisonment, said CBI special prosecutor H P S Verma.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead on July 10, 2002 at Khanpur Kolian village in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were allegedly being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

