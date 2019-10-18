Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, All India

New Delhi's air quality 'very poor' again, likely to drop over weekend

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 10:26 am IST

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 306 on Friday. It was 276 on Thursday.

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality slipped into the "very poor" category on Friday morning, and was expected to decline sharply over the weekend owing to changing weather and "significant" stubble burning.

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 306 on Friday. It was 276 on Thursday. The overall AQI at DTU, Dwarka Sector 8, Narela, Wazirpur and Bawana was 312, 316, 310, 312, and 341 respectively, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality research and forecast service, SAFAR, said the reason for deterioration of air quality at present is the "gradual change in weather conditions -- slow surface winds and cooling -- towards unfavourable side".

The share of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration would be 10 percent on Friday. It is predicted to increase to 18 per cent on Saturday, according to SAFAR data. "Stubble burning incidents in Haryana, Punjab, and nearby border regions have shown an increasing trend over the last three days. Additionally, a few new fires have been observed over western Uttar Pradesh," it said in a report.

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. Despite a ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy it amid lack of financial incentives. State governments are providing 50 to 80 per cent subsidy to farmers and cooperative societies to buy modern farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw and running a massive awareness campaign against stubble burning.

 While the Delhi government has repeatedly stressed that stubble burning was the major reason for Delhi's deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has said local sources of pollution was the primary concern.

"It is not that local pollution has increased, it is that weather has turned adverse and so, air pollution is again on the rise. If we keep focusing on external reasons, we will not fix our problems," EPCA member Sunita Narain said on Thursday. Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Metereological Department (IMD), said predominantly slow easterly winds are blowing in the region. Slow wind speed is not favourable for dispersion of pollutants.

There is an active western disturbance over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. It is expected to reduce the impact of stubble burning slightly, he said.

"After October 20, the wind speed is likely to increase and as a result the city's air quality is expected to improve," Srivastava said. IMD officials said that due to the occurrence of mist and high concentration of pollutants, the visibility levels at Safdarjung and Palam decreased to 1,500 metres at 8:30 am from 2,500 metres at 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Tags: new delhi, air qualirt, aqi, imd, safar
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Hajela was tasked with supervising the gigantic National Register of Citizens updation in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

SC orders transfer Assam NRC coordinator, sources say ‘threat to life’

Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. (Photo: File)

Chief Justice Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan govt challenges acquittal of 6 in Pehlu Khan lynching

Jaya said that Khan has encroached upon the land of poor people.

What are you doing now? Jaya Prada's dig at Azam Khan for breaking down

MOST POPULAR

1

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

2

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

3

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

4

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

5

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham