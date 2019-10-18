Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

India, All India

Mumbai BJP chief digs up ghosts of 1993 blasts during campaign

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 9:55 am IST

Serial blasts ripped through the city in March 1993 killing over 250 persons, after the Mumbai riots.

Lodha was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi in central Mumbai, Pandurang Sakpal, on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Lodha was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi in central Mumbai, Pandurang Sakpal, on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Addressing a campaign rally, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha purportedly associated a minority-dominated area with the riots and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Lodha was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi in central Mumbai, Pandurang Sakpal, on Wednesday. In an audio clip of the purported speech, he is heard as saying, "In the 1992 riots, remember the blasts that took place and many bullets were fired, they were fired in lanes that are just five km (away) here.

Serial blasts ripped through the city in March 1993 killing over 250 persons, after the Mumbai riots. "How a person winning with their votes will come to your aid?" Lodha purportedly added, without naming Congress candidate Amin Patel, a Muslim.

Mumbadevi includes localities such as Dongri and Nagpada which have sizeable population of minorities. He further said, "After the collapse of old buildings here, residents are shifted to Mankhurd and Dharavi. It is as if these areas (Mankhurd and Dharavi) are allotted to a particular community. But the Hindu-Marathi brothers have to go to transit camps in distant places."

Lodha could not be contacted for comments on the audio clip.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, shiv sena, mumbai 1993 blasts
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Hajela was tasked with supervising the gigantic National Register of Citizens updation in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

SC orders transfer Assam NRC coordinator, sources say ‘threat to life’

Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. (Photo: File)

Chief Justice Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan govt challenges acquittal of 6 in Pehlu Khan lynching

Jaya said that Khan has encroached upon the land of poor people.

What are you doing now? Jaya Prada's dig at Azam Khan for breaking down

MOST POPULAR

1

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

2

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

3

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

4

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

5

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham