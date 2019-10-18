Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Cong can neither get sentiment of people nor respect sacrifice of jawans: PM Modi

'You can criticise me as much as you can but at least give respect to Maa Bharati,' said Modi.

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of "kisan, jawans and pehalwans". (Photo: ANI)
Gohana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress on the issue of Article 370, saying parties like it can neither understand sentiments of people nor respect sacrifices made by brave jawans.

Addressing a rally here, his fourth one for the October 21 polls, Modi while referring to abrogation of Article 370, asked the gathering, "You know what happened on August 5?, what no one could have imagined. On August 5, India's Constitution in entirety became applicable in J&K."

He said while his government took the decision in national interest, "but Congress and parties like them cannot understand the sentiments of people."      

"You can criticise me as much as you can but at least give respect to Maa Bharati," said Modi. 

Gohana falls in Sonipat district, which is considered as a stronghold of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. However, both Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls from Sonipat and Rohtak parliamentary constituencies, respectively and Modi took a veiled dig at this.     

"You broke arrogance of big leaders in Lok Sabha polls," he said. The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of "kisan, jawans and pehalwans".

