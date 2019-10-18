Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

Chief Justice Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Official sources said CJI has gone by convention to recommend name of next senior judge after him as his successor.

Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. (Photo: File)
 Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17.

Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judge after him as his successor.

Tags: chief justice of india, supreme court, ranjan gogoi, s a bobde
Location: India, Delhi

