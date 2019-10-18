Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

India, All India

INX case: CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, hearing on Oct 21

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 1:43 pm IST

The chargesheet names 14 accused, including Karti, former media baron Peter and Indrani Mukherjee.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has filed chargesheet in a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media case. The matter will be heard on October 21.

The chargesheet names 14 accused, including Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukherjee.

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

More details are awaited.

Tags: cbi, p chidambaram, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of

Cong can neither get sentiment of people nor respect sacrifice of jawans: PM Modi

'I'm really happy to be serving in Korea. I think we've got a great bilateral relationship between the two countries,' the new ambassador said. (Photo: ANI)

Nelson Mandela's daughter begins new charge as S Africa's ambassador to S Korea

The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. (Representational Image)

3 cops booked for murder in connection with custodial death in UP's Hapur

On October 16, when a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict in the case after 40-days of hearing, the mediation panel's report was also reportedly submitted to the court. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties shocked at reports that Sunni Board withdrawing claim

MOST POPULAR

1

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

2

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

3

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

4

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

5

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham