Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

3 cops booked for murder in connection with custodial death in UP's Hapur

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 1:08 pm IST

FIR was registered on Thursday on basis of a compliant received from Kuldeep Tomar, brother of deceased Pradeep Tomar, officials said.

The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. (Representational Image)
 The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. (Representational Image)

Hapur: Three policemen and an unidentified person have been booked for murder in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer here earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Thursday night on the basis of a compliant received from Kuldeep Tomar, the brother of deceased Pradeep Tomar, the officials said.

Pradeep, 35, was detained at Chhijarsi police post in Pilkhuwa area of Hapur for questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one-and-a-half month ago. His family had alleged that Pradeep was beaten mercilessly by the police during interrogation due to which his condition deteriorated badly, even as his 10-year-old son waited outside the police post.

“Now, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 323 (assault) against Circle Officer Santosh Kumar, SHO Yogesh Baliyan, Sub-inspector Ajab Singh and one unnamed person,” Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Yesh Veer Singh told PTI. SHO Baliyan and SI Singh have already been suspended along with one constable, according to police.

The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. “The Commission has observed that going by the contents of the media reports, it appears to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody for which accountability rests on the police force of the state,” it said in a statement on October 16.

The NHRC also directed DGP O P Singh to mention in the report action taken against erring police officials and the steps taken to prevent such incident in the future by the state police. It has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the safety and security of the victim's family, mainly the minor boy of the deceased, who has undergone trauma during alleged torture and death of his father in the police custody. “The detailed reports from both the authorities are expects within four weeks,” the NHRC stated.  

Tags: uttar pradesh, up police, up crime, custodial death
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of

Cong can neither get sentiment of people nor respect sacrifice of jawans: PM Modi

'I'm really happy to be serving in Korea. I think we've got a great bilateral relationship between the two countries,' the new ambassador said. (Photo: ANI)

Nelson Mandela's daughter begins new charge as S Africa's ambassador to S Korea

(Photo: File)

INX case: CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, hearing on Oct 21

On October 16, when a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict in the case after 40-days of hearing, the mediation panel's report was also reportedly submitted to the court. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties shocked at reports that Sunni Board withdrawing claim

MOST POPULAR

1

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

2

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

3

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

4

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

5

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham