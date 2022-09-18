Sunday, Sep 18, 2022 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

Protests in Chandigarh Uty after objectionable videos of women students leaked

ANI
Published : Sep 18, 2022, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2022, 10:57 am IST

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

Police have arrested one student in the matter.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance over the matter.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused will not be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission.

