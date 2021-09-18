Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Sep 2021  Sonu Sood, associates evaded Rs 20 cr tax, violated FCRA: IT department
India, All India

Sonu Sood, associates evaded Rs 20 cr tax, violated FCRA: IT department

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2021, 1:34 pm IST

The department statement also talked about his charity organisation that was established during the COVID-19 outbreak last year

Sonu Sood (Instagram)
 Sonu Sood (Instagram)

New Delhi: The CBDT on Saturday alleged that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

 

The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found.

"The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) claimed in a statement.

It added that, so far, use of 20 such entries has been found and the providers of which, on examination, have "accepted" on oath to have given "bogus" accommodation entries (transaction entries in accounts).

 

"They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax," the policy-making body for the tax department said.

These bogus loans, it said, have been used for "making investments and acquiring properties."

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore," the statement and official sources said about Sood.

It also talked about his charity organisation that was established during the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

"The charity foundation incorporated by the actor on July 21, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021 till date, out of which it has spent around Rs 1.9 crore towards various relief work and the balance of Rs 17 crore has been found lying unutilised in the bank account of the foundation till date," it said.

 

It is seen, the statement alleged, that funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore have also been raised by the charity foundation from overseas donors on a crowdfunding platform "in violation" of FCRA regulations.

It said the actor had entered into a joint venture with the Lucknow located infrastructure group and "invested substantial funds", and said the taxman has unearthed "incriminating" evidence pertaining to tax evasion and irregularities in the account books.

"The search has revealed that the said group is involved in bogus billing of sub-contracting expenses and siphoning off of funds.

"Evidence of such bogus contracts found so far are to the tune of over Rs 65 crore," it said.

 

Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found.

The infra group "has entered into dubious circular transaction to the tune of Rs 175 crore with an infrastructure company based in Jaipur".

"Further investigations are being carried out to establish the full extent of tax evasion," it said.

The CBDT said Rs 1.8 crore cash has been seized during the raids and 11 lockers have been placed under "prohibitory orders".

A total of 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon are being covered as part of the search operation.

 

Tags: film actor sonu sood, tax evasion, it department, central board of direct taxes (cbdt), covid relief works, charity works
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 35,662 COVID-19 cases; active cases rise to 3,40,639: Government

The student had travelled to Tezpur from her hometown Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday to appear in the entrance exam of Jorhat’s Assam Agricultural University. (Image credit: Social media)

Big storm over short pants in Assam

Earlier, the e-visa facility was denied to Chinese nationals following the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in June last year. (Representational Image: ANI)

India denies e-visas to UK, Canadian nationals

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted on the occasion and said two crore vaccine doses in a day is India's gift to PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India administers record 2 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham