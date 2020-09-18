Friday, Sep 18, 2020 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  India   All India  18 Sep 2020  Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre
India, All India

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 18, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2020, 2:28 pm IST

The tactics date back to a battle between the Han Chinese and Chu dynasty 2200 years ago

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)
 Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

New Delhi: Chinese troops played Punjabi songs on loudspeakers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, apparently for the listening pleasure of the Indian soldier posted to the frontier,  where for the first time in 45 years shots were last week.

While Indian soldiers are highly amused, this is a hark back to tactics employed by Chinese Han generals some 2,200 years ago during the so-called 'Battle of Gaixia'. It was in this battle that Han king Liu Bang beat his Chu rival Xiang Yu and established the Han dynasty in China.

 

Referring to the Punjabi song incident, the state-run Global Times newspaper said the Indian army is in a situation of "hearing Chu songs on four sides." This apparently is a message to India that the Indian army is isolated and besieged.

"Hearing Chu songs on four sides” is a Chinese idiom. It is said to have originated from the Battle of Gaixia. After the fall of the Qin Dynasty, the state of Chu and the state of Han fought for control of China around 206 BC to 202 BC. As per legends from 202 BC, Chu king Xiang Yu was trapped and surrounded by Han forces in the hills at Gai Xia.

To weaken the morale of Chu forces, particularly King Xiang, who was a ferocious fighter, Han soldiers started singing Chu songs from all sides. After listening to these songs, Chu soldiers thought that Han people had captured their homeland and brought the Chu people to the battlefield.

 

So the Chu soldiers became worried about their family and became homesick and lost the will to fight. Many deserted. Even the Chu king is said to have cried. Xiang Yu committed suicide after his forces failed to break the trap.

However, it seems fanciful for the PLA to assume that the present standoff can be won by playing some Punjabi songs.  Only last week, the Indian Army’s Sikh regiment observed the 123rd Saragarhi Day to mark a battle in which 22 soldiers of 4 Sikh in a famous last-stand fought thousands of Pathans in the North West Frontier Province on 12 September 1897.

Tags: india-china standoff punjabi songs, han chu battle, pla punjabi songs

Latest From India

The mugger crocodile.

Mugger crocodile appears on banks of Hyderabad's Musi river, puts forest officials in a spot

Representational image.

Centre tells Supreme Court: Regulate digital media, not television channels

The CMIE survey found that all employment gains made since 2016 have been wiped out.

Every third professional has lost his job since corona

Hisar: Farmers stage a protest over their various demands, in front of Mini Secretariat in Hisar district, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)

As farmer protests continue, Lok Sabha passes two contentious farm Bills

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham