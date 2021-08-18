Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Aug 2021  Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder
India, All India

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2021, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2021, 3:02 pm IST

This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. (PTI Photo)
 The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates. Subsidised LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and now the subsidised cooking gas prices have been raised. There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas.

Industry sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition. The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 165 per cylinder. The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

 

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.5, while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 886. For people of Chennai, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 875.50, up from Rs 850.50.

Meanwhile, diesel prices were cut by 19 to 21 paise across the country, while petrol prices remained unchanged, according to the price notification. This is the first change in price in over a month. Petrol continues to remain unchanged at Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi. Diesel rates have, however, been reduced to Rs 89.67 per litre from Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, the fuel now costs Rs 97.24 per litre.

 

Tags: cooking gas, lpg, lpg price hike, subsidised lpg
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)

COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

Afghans living in India, purchase food from a street vendor at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, Aug. 16, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Many Afghans in Delhi don't want to go back

The police and other security personnel rushed to the area and brought the situation under control. (Representational image: PTI file)

Clashes in Assam, curfew imposed in parts of Barak Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham