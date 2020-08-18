Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
  India   All India  18 Aug 2020  Saibaba's parole plea rejected by Bombay High Court
India, All India

Saibaba's parole plea rejected by Bombay High Court

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2020, 2:08 pm IST

The court noted that it would be difficult to arrange for security personnel to escort Saibaba from Nagpur to Hyderabad amid COVID-19

HC rejects parole plea of former professor Saibaba . (PTI Photo)
 HC rejects parole plea of former professor Saibaba . (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant emergency parole to Delhi University's former professor G N Saibaba to attend his late mother's post-funeral rituals.

A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A G Gharote, however, directed the Nagpur jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for Saibaba to talk to his family via video conferencing on one day.

 

Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in the Nagpur Central Prison of Maharashtra for links with Maoists, had sought parole to go to Hyderabad to attend the post-funeral rituals of his 74-year-old mother who died on August 1.

The court, while rejecting the plea for emergency parole, noted that it would be difficult to arrange for security personnel to escort Saibaba from Nagpur to Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special public prosecutor P K Sathianathan, appearing for the government, opposed Saibaba's plea and argued that most of the post-funeral rituals are complete.

Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound with 90 per cent physical disabilities, had last month also sought parole to visit his ailing mother which was rejected by the prison authorities.

 

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and four others, including a journalist and a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU),for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The court had held Saibaba and others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur Central Prison.

Tags: nagpur, bombay high court, emergency parole, delhi university, professor g n saibaba, delhi university professor, g n saibaba
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Latest From India

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to present proposal on 'further airport privatisation' to Cabinet on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Will place proposal to Cabinet on August 19: Puri on further privatisation of airports

Representational image.

Uttar Pradesh: Nine detained for organising horse-cart race amid coronavirus restrictions

16 per cent above normal rain in Maha so far this monsoon, IMD said. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra received 16% above normal rain so far, says IMD

The court, in its judgment, that runs over 800 pages dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Vedanta and others challenging the closure.

Madras High Court dismisses Vedanta's petition to reopen Sterlite copper unit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham