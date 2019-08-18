Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Upset over not having kids, NIT professor, wife commit suicide in Odisha

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
In a suicide note found by the police, the couple wrote that they were upset about not being able to have children.

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology and his wife committed suicide at their home in Odisha's Rourkela, the police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
Rourkela: An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology and his wife committed suicide at their home in Odisha's Rourkela, the police said on Sunday.

Rasu Jaybalan taught at the institute's Life Sciences department.

In a suicide note found by the police, the couple wrote that they were upset about not being able to have children.

"A suicide note was recovered from the spot. It mentions that they were distressed over not being able to have children," SP Rourkela Sarthak Sarangi said on Saturday.

