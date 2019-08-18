Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

PM Modi visits Bhutan to cement relations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 7:01 am IST

PM Modi along with Dr Tshering jointly inaugurated the Isro-built ground station that will help Bhutan use transponders of the South Asian satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed on his arrival at Paro Airport in Bhutan on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In a bid to “cement the bond” between India and Bhutan and infuse new energy in the relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Thimpu where he held talks with his counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and discussed steps to further expand partnership across several sectors.

PM Modi along with Dr Tshering jointly inaugurated the Isro-built ground station that will help Bhutan use transponders of the South Asian satellite. They also inaugurated the Mangdechhu hydroelectric project and launched the RuPay Card. Bhutan will be second country after Singapore to use the RuPay card.

“I am very happy to launch the RuPay card in Bhutan. This will help improve our ties in digital payment, trade and tourism,” said PM Modi while addressing the media after the signing of agreements and conclusion of talks.

A total of ten agreements were signed between the two sides, majority of them in the field of higher education. These included MoUs on cooperation in judicial and legal education; agreements between Royal University of Bhutan and IITs of Kanpur, Delhi and Bombay and NIT Silchar. In addition there was a power purchase agreement between PTC India Limited and Druk Green Power Corporation Limited for sale and purchase of Mangdechhu Power.

There was also Peering Agreement between National Knowledge Network of India (NKN) and Department of Information Technology and Telecom (Druk Research and Education Network) and MoU on cooperation relating to aircraft accident and incident investigation. In addition there was an on the establishment of Satcom Network for the utilization of South Asia Satellite.

Prime Minister Modi assured India’s support to Bhutan in several other fields and said that India’s financial assistance to Bhutan’s Five Year Plan will be based on their priority and desires. He added that joint spiritual legacy and strong people-to-people connect is the strength of India-Bhutan relationship. Mr Modi assured PM Tshering of India’s help to build a multi-disciplinary super specialty hospital in Bhutan. To help Bhutan households access clean fuel, PM Modi announced increase in LPG supply from 700 mt to 1000 mt.

Giving details of the talks between the two sides, Foreign Secretary Mr Vijay Gokhale said that India’s focus has been to help improve economy and development in Bhutan. He highlighted that the maximum number of agreements were in the field of education to improve youth connect between the two sides.

“Enduring partnership; exploring new frontiers of cooperation; science, technology, education and space are the pillars of the relation between India and Bhutan…India is happy that Bhutan has come out of the LDC (Least Developed Country) status. Though India has been partner of Bhutan in development but this achievement has been made by the Bhutanese people,” Mr Gokhale said.

He added that India will provide an additional $100 million to Bhutan under a standby currency swap arrangement to meet the foreign exchange requirement till the SAARC currency swap framework is in place. India will also provide a support of Rs 400 crores over a period of five years for modernization of trade and manufacturing sector in Bhutan.
 
PM Modi on Saturday also had an audience with the fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuk and visited Simtokha Dzong, a spiritual centre and a famous monastry. Givign details of this visit, Dr Tshering wrote on his Facebook page: “If the walls could speak, those of Simotkha Dzong would have stories to tell of Bhutan and its journey so far. And today, a new chapter unveils. In the serene and spiritual ambience of Simtokha Dzong, for the first time, a bilateral event is being held at this historic fortress built by Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel 390 years ago. And it is befitting for the special bond the two countries of Bhutan and India share. We have heard and read that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a spiritual man. Today, as he entered Simtokha Dzong, he offered butter lamp, a practice we Bhutanese believe dispels the darkness of our ignorance, giving rise to clarity and wisdom, and planted a sapling at the site” Dr Tshering wrote.

“The event in Simtokha was not only significant but also symbolic. From the event emerged a new path of friendship for Bhutan and India in areas of space technology, trade, education and hydropower,” he added.

