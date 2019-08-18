Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

New panel to review policy on defence acquisitions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 7:02 am IST

The committee will get six months to submit its recommendations.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved setting up of a committee to review the current policy of acquisition of weapons for defence forces in view of new security challenges.

The committee will be constituted at a time when defence forces have been complaining of delay in getting modern weapons due to procedure delays and neighbouring country China massively expanding its military, Navy and Air Force.

The committee under Director General (Acquisition) will revise the procedures to ensure that forces get weapons seamlessly and to ensure life cycle support for the acquired weapon system.

The committee has been set as Defence Procurement Procedure 2016 was due for revision.  The committee will get  six months to submit its recommendations.

“Aligning the procedures will ensure seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support and strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government,” said defence ministry in a statement.

Besides, D-G (Acq) the committee will have 11 other members, not below the rank of joint secretary or equivalent of Major General in the Army.  The committee will give recommendations to remove procedural bottlenecks and hasten defence acquisition.

It will align and standardise the provisions in the DPP 2016 to optimise life cycle support for equipment. The committee will give recommendations to simplify policy and procedures to facilitate greater participation of Indian Industry and develop robust Defence Industrial base. The committee has been asked to examine and incorporate new concepts, such as life cycle costing, life cycle support, performance based logistics, lease contracting, codification and standardisation.

It will include provisions to promote Indian start-ups and research and development.It will look at any other aspect which will contribute towards refining the acquisition process and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Tags: rajnath singh, defence forces
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

At the end of the meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan stood isolated as member after member refused to endorse their position. (Photo: ANI)

After failed UNSC bid, Pakistan plays victim card with international media

The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10. (Photo: File)

Complaint filed against Cong Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah

On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha CM Patnaik sacks 15 tainted officers, cancel pension of 2

Jharkhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after being shot by RPF constable

MOST POPULAR

1

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

2

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

3

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

4

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

5

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham