Education needs Bharatiyata: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat attended a two day long conclave “Gyanotsav” of the Nyas, along with Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday advocated reflection of Indian ethos in the education system and hoped that the draft New Education Policy would reflect the “Indianness” as a proper education helps in developing an individual into a “self respecting,” “self sufficient” and an “independent” being. Mr Bhagwat said while the education system should reflect the ethos of a country, the Bhartiyata (Indianness) in the education system should also reflect the diversities of the country.

Mr Bhagwat, who was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata (Indianness in the education),” organised by Sangh Parivar affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, cited the example of Finland’s education system, which do not “stress on creating champions” but “imparting life skills.”

Earlier during the day, Mr Bhagwat attended a two day long conclave “Gyanotsav” of the Nyas, along with Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who appreciated the idea of a value-based education system and suggested more research on the ancient Indian science.

The conclave is being attended by educationists, vice-chancellors of various universities and representatives of various departments of the HRD ministry. The conclave is discussing some aspects of the draft NEP and deliberate on issues including promotion of practical knowledge, priority to the mother tongue, reforms in competetive exams, value-based education and character building through the education system.

Asserting that education should not just be linked with commercial aspects and that its only motive is to get a job, Mr Bhagwat said a proper education creates a human being who is independent, self-sufficient, self respecting and some one who knows how to respect others. He said the education system should reflect the ethos of a country and bhartiyata (Indianness) in the education should also reflect the diversities of the country. He said if the education system does not reflect the connect between the four corners of the country, then it is not Indianness as Bhartiayta is an amalgamation of the various diversities present in the country.