Economic slowdown affecting SCs, STs: Mayawati

ANI
She urged the Centre and the state governments to provide employment to these sections by filling the vacant quota seats.

BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP Supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on Sunday, claimed that the economic condition of the people belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories is continuously deteriorating due to India's sluggish economy.

To resolve the existing issue, she urged the Centre and the state governments to provide employment to these sections by filling the vacant quota seats allocated in government-run institutions.

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "In our country, the economic condition of SCs, STs, OBCs and upper caste poor is continuously deteriorating due to the economic slowdown. I urge the Central government as well as the state governments to pay special attention to these neglected sections of the society and provide them with all the benefits by introducing new schemes in order to eradicate poverty."

"In addition, I also want Centre and the state government to fill up the vacant quota seats of the government-run institutions by giving these people employment. The administration must carry out special campaigns for the same. These moves will improve their economic conditions slightly. These kinds of steps are also important in the interest of the country," she said in another tweet.

On Saturday also, the BSP Supremo expressed concern over the prevailing economic condition of the country and stated that an "economic recession" is looming over the country.

"In the midst of serious issues like widespread unemployment, poverty, price rise, illiteracy, health, tensions/violence, the threat of an economic recession is looming over the country," she said on micro-blogging site yesterday.

"The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," she said in another tweet yesterday.

